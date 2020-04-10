STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

States decry bar on procuring medical devices

Centre has asked state govts not to procure Covid-19 medical equipment as these will be distributed by health ministry.

Published: 10th April 2020 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2020 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Health workers conduct door-to-door surveillance in a red zone area for COVID-19 in Srinagar on Thursday | Pti

By Sudhir Suryawanshi and Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Express News Service

MUMBAI/NEW DELHI: As the country battles against coronavirus, the Centre and the states are locked in a turf war over procurement of medical equipment. States are up in arms against a central government directive barring them from procuring on their own crucial devices, pointing out that this is against the constitutional provision as health is a state subject.

In a letter written to all the states on April 2, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said the “state government may not go for the procurement of crucial medical devices for COVID 19 management like PPEs, N95 masks and ventilators and these should be procured centrally by ministry and distributed to states”.

The directive was based on a decision taken a day earlier by an empowered group for ensuring availability of essential medical equipment under the Disaster Management Act, 2005. The states were asked to revisit the “actual requirement” and to aggregate their demands and come up with a specific figure on a “rational basis”. “This would include fortnightly requirement of state for Covid-19 management,” it said.

“We were aghast to see this circular. In the federal structure, health and internal security are state subjects. But the BJP-led government wants to throttle the right of the states by using the Disaster Management Act,” said a senior minister in the Maharashtra government.

A senior health official in the state claimed they had placed the orders for purchasing the equipment but the Centre forced them to cancel the order at the eleventh hour.

Chhattisgarh health minister T S Singh Deo told this newspaper the order was against the federal spirit and did not seem even “valid”. “The Epidemic Act has been invoked but that doesn’t mean the Centre can take over states’ rights on subjects in the state list,” he said. Ignoring the letter, Chhattisgarh has floated its own tender to procure the equipment. “We are following the procedure to procure the equipment at the earliest,” Deo said.

The health secretary of a northern state said his state, too, had gone ahead with its own procurement process as the central directive was beyond its “ambit”.Dubbing the Centre’s directive as “dubious”, Malini Aisola of the All India Drug Action Network said, “This adds to further uncertainly to an already fraught situation with states already in long waiting lines for supplies which the Centre promised but is unable to make available due to insufficient inventory.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 coronavirus medical equipment Disaster Management Act
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp