Uttarakhand: Health team gets a hero’s welcome in Haldwani

DEHRADUN: At a time when panic-stricken people are attacking medics in various parts of India, a team of health department was showered with flowers at a Muslim dominated area of Haldwani city in Uttarakhand’s Nainital district.

At Banphoolpura locality with a population of almost 10,000, locals also clapped from terraces, verandahs and windows for the team and shared a word of praise to encourage the women and men at the front line of fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

“People of our country need to fight the Coronavirus epidemic together without any discrimination. Health workers are our frontline soldiers in this battle. We should encourage them and cooperate with them as much as we can,” said Mateen Siddiqui, a resident of the area.

Cutting across various social classes, doctors, activists, politicians, government officials and residents across the hill state praised the gesture of Banphoolpura denizens.

On Wednesday, the team of 11 health workers arrived in the locality at around 11 am to check temperatures and took swab samples of individuals who had symptoms of the viral infection.

As the team went on about with its work, locals came upon their balconies and roofs showering the team with petals and flowers.

They clapped to applaud them. Overwhelmed with the warm reception, team members clad in white Hazmat suits thanked and appealed the locals to cooperate with the government given the ongoing grave situation.

Appreciation for the locals came in from Uttarakhand minister Madan Kaushik.

“It is a delight to see such praise and support for health workers from the common people. The gesture by the people of the state is an example for others in our country. Reports of misbehaviour and violence with health workers from many parts of the country has been disappointing,” Kaushik, who is also the spokesperson for the Trivendra Singh Rawat-led BJP government.