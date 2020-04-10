STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttarakhand: Health team gets a hero’s welcome in Haldwani

Cutting across various social classes, doctors, activists, politicians, government officials and residents across the hill state praised the gesture of Banphoolpura denizens.

Published: 10th April 2020 02:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2020 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: At a time when panic-stricken people are attacking medics in various parts of India, a team of health department was showered with flowers at a Muslim dominated area of Haldwani city in Uttarakhand’s Nainital district.

At Banphoolpura locality with a population of almost 10,000, locals also clapped from terraces, verandahs and windows for the team and shared a word of praise to encourage the women and men at the front line of fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Residents of Banphoolpura,
Uttarakhand shower petals
on health workers who arrived
at their locality | Express

“People of our country need to fight the Coronavirus epidemic together without any discrimination. Health workers are our frontline soldiers in this battle. We should encourage them and cooperate with them as much as we can,” said Mateen Siddiqui, a resident of the area.

Cutting across various social classes, doctors, activists, politicians, government officials and residents across the hill state praised the gesture of Banphoolpura denizens.

On Wednesday, the team of 11 health workers arrived in the locality at around 11 am to check temperatures and took swab samples of individuals who had symptoms of the viral infection.

As the team went on about with its work, locals came upon their balconies and roofs showering the team with petals and flowers.

They clapped to applaud them. Overwhelmed with the warm reception, team members clad in white Hazmat suits thanked and appealed the locals to cooperate with the government given the ongoing grave situation.

Appreciation for the locals came in from Uttarakhand minister Madan Kaushik.

“It is a delight to see such praise and support for health workers from the common people. The gesture by the people of the state is an example for others in our country. Reports of misbehaviour and violence with health workers from many parts of the country has been disappointing,” Kaushik, who is also the spokesperson for the Trivendra Singh Rawat-led BJP government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp