28 houses in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi gutted in fire

By PTI

UTTARKASHI: Twenty-eight houses were completely burnt and around a dozen partially damaged in a fire that broke out at a village in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand but there was no report of any casualty, a senior official said on Saturday.

The fire broke out on Friday afternoon and engulfed a row of houses in the village in Mori block bordering on Himachal Pradesh, SDM Manish Kumar said.

Around half-a-dozen livestock were burnt in the fire, he said, adding that it was not clear what caused the fire.

The affected families have been shifted to vacant school buildings and provided with food, utensils and beds, the SDM said.