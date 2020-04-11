Azamgarh SP announces Rs 5000 reward for info on Tablighi Jamatis, their contacts

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Azamgarh Police has announced that anyone giving a tip off about the hinding members of Tablighi Jamat in the district would be rewarded with Rs 5,000.

The move is an attempt to flush put those members of the Tablighi Jamat who had attended the congregation at Nizamuddin in New Delhi but not revealing the information fearing isolation.

According to Azamagrh SP Triveni Singh, scores of Jamatis from the district had returned home after attending the Markaz in Delhi. “Many of them were traced during a door-to-door search and therafter quarantined and tested positive for coronavirus,” the SP said while interacting with media persons.

“We have inputs that several Tablighi Jamat attendees are living secretly at their homes. They have also developed the symptoms such as cough and cold but are not visiting hospital for testing despite repeated requests by the administration to do so,” Singh added.

“I appeal to people that if they get any information about any such person having symptoms, they must share it with us. A reward of Rs 5,000 will be given to the person if the information is found to be true,” said the SP.

Meanwhile, the district administration has set up over 30 Special Attention Centres across the district. These centres are located in those villages and city areas where members of Tablighi Jamat or their contacts have been quarantined.