STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Azamgarh SP announces Rs 5000 reward for info on Tablighi Jamatis, their contacts

The move is an attempt to flush put those members of the Tablighi Jamat who had attended the congregation at Nizamuddin in New Delhi but not revealing theinformatio n fearing isolation.

Published: 11th April 2020 06:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2020 06:08 PM   |  A+A-

Tablighi Jamaat

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Azamgarh Police has announced that anyone giving a tip off about the hinding members of Tablighi Jamat in the district would be rewarded with Rs 5,000.  

The move is an attempt to flush put those members of the Tablighi Jamat who had attended the congregation at Nizamuddin in New Delhi but not revealing the information fearing isolation.

According to Azamagrh SP Triveni Singh, scores of Jamatis from the district had returned home after attending the Markaz in Delhi. “Many of them were traced during a door-to-door search and therafter quarantined and tested positive for coronavirus,” the SP said while interacting with media persons.

“We have inputs that several Tablighi Jamat attendees are living secretly at their homes. They have also developed the symptoms such as cough and cold but are not visiting hospital for testing despite repeated requests by the administration to do so,” Singh added.

“I appeal to people that if they get any information about any such person having symptoms, they must share it with us. A reward of Rs 5,000 will be given to the person if the information is found to be true,” said the SP.

Meanwhile, the district administration has set up over 30 Special Attention Centres across the district. These centres are located in those villages and city areas where members of Tablighi Jamat or their contacts have been quarantined.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID-19 Tablighi Jamat Azamgarh
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp