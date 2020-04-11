STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Centre exempts aquaculture industry from lockdown

In view of the upcoming festivals, the MHA directed the states and UTs to ensure that there is no religious gathering.

Published: 11th April 2020 11:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2020 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

The Union Home Ministry exempted marine fishing, aquaculture industry and its workers from the lockdown restrictions. (File Photo | EPS)

By Sana Shakil
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Union Home Ministry on Friday issued fifth addendum to the guidelines on the 21-day lockdown, exempting marine fishing, aquaculture industry and its workers from the lockdown restrictions.
Operations of the fishing, marine aquaculture industry, including feeding maintenance, harvesting, processing, packaging, cold chain, sale and marketing hatcheries, feed plants, commercial aquaria, movement of fist shrimp and fish products, fish seed feed and workers for all these activities have been exempted from the shutdown.

The order was communicated to all other central ministries, departments, states and Union Territories for implementation. The home ministry, which is supervising the shutdown, said social distancing and proper hygiene practices must be ensured in each of the activities.

The MHA also directed state and UTs to strictly monitor social media for prevention of circulation of any objectionable content. “Appropriate vigil on social media should also be maintained against the circulation of any objectionable content,” Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla wrote to the states.

In view of the upcoming festivals, the MHA directed the states and UTs to ensure that there is no religious gathering. The government has already exempted a list of essential goods and services, including grocery shops, health, sanitation, police, media and banks, from the lockdown.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
aquaculture Union Home Ministry National lockdown
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp