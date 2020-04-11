STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

‘Coronavirus carriers’ trying to sneak into India through Nepal border, warns SSB

Mukhiya is a resident of Jagannathpur village in Parsa district of Nepal and was chargesheeted in cases of smuggling of arms and fake currency in both the countries.

Published: 11th April 2020 11:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2020 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

SSB jawans and police patrol a village in Bihar’s East Champaran district. | express

By Sana Shakil and Rajesh Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI/PATNA: Around 200 Indian nationals, many of them possibly coronavirus carriers, are being pushed from Nepal into India by a notorious arms smuggler, according to intelligence inputs of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) which guards the country’s border with Nepal.

The assistant commandant of the SSB’s 47th battalion based at Ramgarhwa in Bihar’s East Champaran district informed the local administration and intelligence agencies about the activities of smuggler Jalim Mukhiya and his “plans to spread coronavirus in India”.

The SSB letter, addressed to the district magistrate and the superintendent of police of West Champaran district, says about 200 Indians who worked in various countries, along with 5-6 Pakistani nationals, have reached Nepal and are residing in a mosque in Chandanbasra and Khairwa villages. Mukhiya is trying to smuggle them into India in batches as international air travel is suspended in wake of the coronavirus outbreak. According to intelligence inputs, many of these people may be Covid-19 positive and are consuming paracetamol tablets to lower body temperature.

Mukhiya is a resident of Jagannathpur village in Parsa district of Nepal and was chargesheeted in cases of smuggling of arms and fake currency in both the countries.Officials said the SSB has informed its Nepalese counterpart, the Armed Police Force.

“With the new intelligence that has been generated, we have asked all the units to be more cautious against any suspicious movement and have enhanced patrolling and electronic surveillance,” said a senior SSB official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nepal Nepal border COVID-19 Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp