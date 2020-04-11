STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Coronavirus: Migrant workers want to return home, worried about 'how'

The narrative of the teenager echoes through migrant workers stranded in their destination states without any income amid the lockdown. 

Published: 11th April 2020 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2020 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

Migrant workers are finding their way back home to Bellary by a tractor on Monday. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/EPS)

By Ritwika Mitra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Eighteen-year-old Yogesh Kumar is now less worried about the lack of rations he and his family are facing. A panipuri seller in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, Kumar wants to reach his home in Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh when the lockdown is lifted. But in the absence of any livelihood, the question that looms before him is ‘how’. 

“My grandfather died on the first day of lockdown. We need to visit our village. My income stopped even before the lockdown… who would want to eat panipuri when they fear virus is spreading? If the lockdown is lifted, my sister, my mother and I will head to our village. But we have no money. We have to borrow money from somewhere,” said Kumar who came to Gujarat eight years back. 

The narrative of the teenager echoes through migrant workers stranded in their destination states without any income amid the lockdown. 

Rajyeshram, 32, who works in a garment factory in Ahmedabad wants to return to Motihari, Bihar, by borrowing money from acquaintances. “Borrowing is the only way out. We have to reach our village. Some arrangements have to be made. It does not look like we will get any help from the government,” he said. 

The most troubling part was the uncertainty of what lies ahead, said Bhan Ji Meena, who has booked his tickets from Delhi to Udaipur for April 16. “We are very tense… but we hope we can go. But everything is uncertain now,” said Meena, who works as a domestic help in the capital. 

Mahesh Gajera, programme manager, Aajevika Bureau, Ahmedabad, said, “We are getting a significant number of distress calls where migrant workers are stressed on how they would be able to manage the funds to return to their villages once the lockdown is lifted.” 

As the decision, if lockdown would be extended or lifted looms before migrant workers, they remain distressed on how they would travel back home with no money in their pockets or stay back in the absence of livelihood. 

For Pool Panti, 26, staying back in Gujarat would mean shelling out Rs 3,000 for rent. With the paltry income he eked out by selling four idlis for Rs 10 to support his wife, two-year-old son and two-month-old daughter, he has barely managed to have any savings, he said. “And returning to our home in Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu would require money too,” said Panti expressing helpless to gauge the way ahead. 

“The government should run helplines specifically for migrant workers. There should be special trains to so that migrant workers are not stuck in transit. The hotspots for migration are already known, and the government needs to take measures to ensure workers reach their homes,” said Sudhir Katiyar, secretary, Centre for Labour Research and Action. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
migrant workers coronavirus COVID 19 coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp