Coronavirus outbreak: Four recover, active cases in Goa now two

By PTI

PANAJI: Four persons in Goa have recovered from the COVID-19 infection leaving the state with only two active cases, state health minister Vishwajit Rane said on Saturday.

He said the four had tested negative two times after which they can be termed as having recovered from the infection as per treatment protocols in place.

"My heartiest congratulations to the team of doctors at ESI Hospital under the guidance of Dr Edwin Gomes and his team for doing commendable job with providing state-of-art patient care and ensuring complete recovery," he said.