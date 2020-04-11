Coronavirus outbreak: No online-home delivery of liquor, says Maharashtra government

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government has not allowed any vendor to sell liquor online or deliver it home and people should not fall for misleading advertisements making such promises, the state excise department said on Saturday.

A statement said all such news on social media about home delivery of liquor were fake and ploys to dupe people of their money.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 LIVE

It also said 2,281 cases have been registered during the lockdown between March 24 and April 10 for illegal production, transportation and sale of liquor, and 892 people have been arrested.

"The department has seized liquor and 107 vehicles worth Rs 5.5 crore during this period," it said.

It asked people to provide tip offs on illicit liquor trade on toll free contact number 18008333333 and WhatsApp number 8422001133.