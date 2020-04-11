COVID-19 death tally rises to 22 in Gujarat

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: With three fresh COVID-19 fatalities being reported on Saturday in Ahmedabad, the number of people who have died of the infection jumped to 22 in Gujarat, a state government official said.

All the deceased were in the age group of 65-70 years, he said.

While two of them died at civil hospital in Ahmedabad, another breathed his last at SPV Hospital, said Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi.

One of the deceased was suffering from diabetes, Ravi said.

She, however, did not specify whether the two others were also suffering from any underlying medical conditions that might have led to their death, like in most other cases reported in the state.

With the fresh deaths, the COVID-19 toll in Ahmedabad has gone up to ten, followed by Surat (4), Vadodara and Bhavnagar 2 each.

Gandhinagar, Panchmahal, Patan and Jamnagar each have reported one death.

As many as four COVID-19 patients in the state are in a critical condition while condition of 398 others is stable, the official said