STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19 death tally rises to 22 in Gujarat

With three more deaths, the number of coronavirus positive patients who have succumbed to the infection in Gujarat rose to 22 on Saturday.

Published: 11th April 2020 09:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2020 11:02 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: With three fresh COVID-19 fatalities being reported on Saturday in Ahmedabad, the number of people who have died of the infection jumped to 22 in Gujarat, a state government official said.

All the deceased were in the age group of 65-70 years, he said.

While two of them died at civil hospital in Ahmedabad, another breathed his last at SPV Hospital, said Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi.

One of the deceased was suffering from diabetes, Ravi said.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 LIVE

She, however, did not specify whether the two others were also suffering from any underlying medical conditions that might have led to their death, like in most other cases reported in the state.

With the fresh deaths, the COVID-19 toll in Ahmedabad has gone up to ten, followed by Surat (4), Vadodara and Bhavnagar 2 each.

Gandhinagar, Panchmahal, Patan and Jamnagar each have reported one death.

As many as four COVID-19 patients in the state are in a critical condition while condition of 398 others is stable, the official said

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus pandemic Coronavirus Latest Updates 
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bangalore: Here’s how people from different walks of life spend time during lockdown
Sense of loneliness engulfs, but resilience brings back normal life: COVID-19 survivor
Gallery
A movie a day not enough to keep you busy? How about three then! These trilogies are not essentially best by all measures, but definitely are some of the finest across genres to rewatch or experiment with. Happy binge-watching!
Godfather to Captain America, binge-watch these epic Hollywood trilogies during COVID-19 lockdown. James Cameroon, Tom Hanks, Johnny Depp and more...
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp