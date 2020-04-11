STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ensure police protection to medical staff working during COVID-19 pandemic: Centre to states, UTs

Addressing a press conference, Joint Secretary  (Home Affairs) Punya Salila Srivastava said the lockdown guidelines were being followed strictly in the states and UTs.

Published: 11th April 2020 07:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2020 07:58 PM   |  A+A-

Joint Secretary (Home Affairs) Punya Salila Srivastava

Joint Secretary (Home Affairs) Punya Salila Srivastava (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Home Ministry has directed the states and Union territories to ensure adequate police protection to doctors and medical staff going to hospitals or quarantine centres during the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said Saturday.

Addressing a press conference, Joint Secretary  (Home Affairs) Punya Salila Srivastava said the lockdown guidelines were being followed strictly in the states and UTs.

She said that the ministry had issued an addendum on Friday to exemptions given under the Disaster Management Act through which fisheries and aquaculture activities have been allowed during the lockdown period.

ALSO READ| Centre objects to coronavirus lockdown 'violation' in West Bengal

"Now operations connected with the industry and processes such as feeding, maintenance, harvesting, processing, packaging, cold chain, sales, marketing, etc. have been allowed, but it will be the responsibility of heads of organisations to ensure that social distancing and proper hygiene procedures are strictly adhered to," she said.

Srivastava said it would be the responsibility of district authorities to enforce these guidelines strictly. "The Home Ministry has again written to states and union territories to provide police protection to doctors and medical staff when they are going to hospitals for screening or quarantine centres where COVID-19 patients are admitted," she said.

There have been some reports of doctors and healthcare professionals working on the frontline of the pandemic facing verbal and physical abuse by people accusing them of spreading the virus in residential localities.

The official said the situation of essential commodities and supplies is under control and is being monitored at every level. Cadets of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and National Service Scheme (NSS) and volunteers of Civil Defence have come forth to help in containment of the spread of COVID-19, she said.

ALSO READ| Could have had 8.2 lakh COVID-19 cases by Apr 15 sans containment: Government

The Central Armed Police Forces have also taken many steps like running awareness campaign among the public about COVID-19. "Their medical teams are giving information about the disease in rural areas. They are also providing dry ration and packed food to stranded people at many locations and are providing facilities in their hospitals for general public," she said.

A health ministry official said that the number of COVID-19 cases increased to 7,447 on Saturday with 1,035 cases reported within last 24 hours, with 239 total deaths reported so far across the country.

He said that 642 people in the country have recovered so far. The government imposed a nationwide 21-day lockdown from March 25 to contain the spread of coronavirus as social distancing is possibly the only way to prevent the contagious virus from spreading.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Punya Salila Srivastava Coronavirus COVID 19 Ministry of Home Affairs Medical staff attack Medical staff protection
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bangalore: Here’s how people from different walks of life spend time during lockdown
Sense of loneliness engulfs, but resilience brings back normal life: COVID-19 survivor
Gallery
A movie a day not enough to keep you busy? How about three then! These trilogies are not essentially best by all measures, but definitely are some of the finest across genres to rewatch or experiment with. Happy binge-watching!
Godfather to Captain America, binge-watch these epic Hollywood trilogies during COVID-19 lockdown. James Cameroon, Tom Hanks, Johnny Depp and more...
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp