Foreign nationals violate lockdown in Uttarakhand, police asks then to write 'I am sorry' 500 times

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: After 10 foreign nationals were caught wandering along the banks of Ganga in Rishikesh, the police department made them write 'I am sorry' 500 times for violating the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

Vinod Sharma, in-charge of the police post in Tapowan, said 'These foreign nationals were in violation of lockdown. They were warned and advised to remain indoors. They were each ordered to write 'I did not follow the lockdown, I am sorry' 500 times on sheets of paper.'



FOLLOW COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES HERE

The tourists who were roaming around hailed from the United States, Australia, Mexico and Israel. Rishikesh has evolved into a popular destination for foreign tourists.

The police department officials also added that they have approached the hotels in the town to allow foreign nationals to step out only if accompanied by local helpers to avoid an 'unpleasant situation' for them.

'Hotels not abiding by the guidelines of the lockdown will be facing legal action if they failed to mend their ways,' added Kumar.

Since the lockdown came in force last month, following the developments, the embassies of France, Italy and the US have flown back many of their citizens back to their home nations.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand government on Friday evening announced a policy to tackle COVID-19 epidemic with decisions including sending a proposal to centre to extend lockdown till April 30, making the wearing of facemasks compulsory till May 31 and closing all educational institutions in the state till May 15.

