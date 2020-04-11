STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPS officer faces probe for road pass to scam-tainted Wadhawans

The letter of Gupta went viral on social media, giving fodder to the opposition to  target Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Deshmukh.

Published: 11th April 2020 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2020 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (File photo| ANI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday ordered a probe against senior IPS officer Amitabh Gupta who allegedly permitted the scam-tainted Wadhawan brothers and others to travel from Khandala to Mahabaleshwar despite lockdown

Dhiraj and Kapil Wadhawan — co-accused in the Yes Bank scam — are the promoter of Mumbai-based mega construction firm DHFL.Gupta, the Home Department Principal Secretary (Special), had allegedly issued a letter on April 8, saying the Wadhwans are his friend and issued travel pass from Khandala to Mahabaleshwar for an emergency”.

Finance secretary Manoj Saunik  was on Friday directed to submit a report within 15 days.Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis had demanded enquiry against Gupta, alleging that the rich and famous were given free pass by the Uddhav Thackeray government even as the poor were forced to obey and follow the law.  BJP state vice-president Kirit Somaiya had sought an FIR against Gupta and demanded suspension of the officer. 

Placed under quarantine
The Wadhawan family and their friends, who drove to the family’s farmhouse at Mahabaleshwar on Wednesday evening, were placed under quarantine

