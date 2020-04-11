IPS officer faces probe for road pass to scam-tainted Wadhawans

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday ordered a probe against senior IPS officer Amitabh Gupta who allegedly permitted the scam-tainted Wadhawan brothers and others to travel from Khandala to Mahabaleshwar despite lockdown

Dhiraj and Kapil Wadhawan — co-accused in the Yes Bank scam — are the promoter of Mumbai-based mega construction firm DHFL.Gupta, the Home Department Principal Secretary (Special), had allegedly issued a letter on April 8, saying the Wadhwans are his friend and issued travel pass from Khandala to Mahabaleshwar for an emergency”.

The letter of Gupta went viral on social media, giving fodder to the opposition to target Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Deshmukh.Subsequently, Deshmukh spoke with the CM and ordered Gupta to go on compulsory leave pending with enquiry on Thursday.

Finance secretary Manoj Saunik was on Friday directed to submit a report within 15 days.Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis had demanded enquiry against Gupta, alleging that the rich and famous were given free pass by the Uddhav Thackeray government even as the poor were forced to obey and follow the law. BJP state vice-president Kirit Somaiya had sought an FIR against Gupta and demanded suspension of the officer.

Placed under quarantine

The Wadhawan family and their friends, who drove to the family’s farmhouse at Mahabaleshwar on Wednesday evening, were placed under quarantine