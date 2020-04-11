STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Not in favour of lifting COVID-19 lockdown in Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to PM Modi

Madhya Pradesh reported 470 coronavirus cases till Friday night and 40 deaths.

Published: 11th April 2020 04:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2020 04:39 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he was not in favour of the withdrawal of the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, which ends on April 14, in his state.

Chouhan shared his views on continuation of the restrictions during the PM's meeting with chief ministers which was conducted through a video conference.

"Today we are not in favour of removal of lockdown. It should not be removed now. Life of the people is more important and to save it the lockdown is necessary," Chouhan's spokesperson quoted the CM as telling Modi.

Madhya Pradesh reported 470 COVID-19 cases till Friday night and 40 deaths.

