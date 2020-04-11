STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Over 800 people from other countries stranded in Punjab lockdown due to lockdown sent back

Punjab DGP in the statement said a committee of senior police officers was involved in the facilitation of the return of the foreign nationals and NRIs to different countries.

Published: 11th April 2020 10:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2020 10:09 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Over 800 people, including foreign nationals and NRIs, stranded in Punjab due to COVID-19 lockdown have been sent to the countries they live in, according to a statement on Saturday.

It said Punjab government facilitated around 825 people to leave for different countries between March 31 till April 9 in line with Union government's Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for their transit arrangements.

In line with the standard health protocols, only those who are asymptomatic for COVID-19 are being allowed to leave the state and in case of symptomatic persons the course of treatment is followed as per the guidelines, the statement issued by the Punjab government said.

Local transportation arrangements from the place of stay of a foreign national to the point of embarkation is arranged by the local embassy or consulate of the respective foreign government, it said.

Besides, the transit pass for movement of the vehicle deployed for the foreign national is issued by the government of the state or union territory where the person is staying, the statement said.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 LIVE

Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta in the statement said a committee of senior police officers was involved in the facilitation of the return of the foreign nationals and NRIs to different countries.

In many cases, coordination had to be carried out at the seniormost level with the MEA to get the necessary approvals in time, the director general of police said.

The people who were stranded in Punjab and sent to different countries, include 170 from Canada, 273 from the USA and 57 from Singapore among other nations, Gupta said in the statement.

The central government had on April 2 issued detailed guidelines for strict implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for making transit arrangements for people from other countries stranded in India, the statement said.

The Union government had decided that the requests from countries to send back their citizens would be examined on a case-to-case basis by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Punjab Punjab lockdown Punjab coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bangalore: Here’s how people from different walks of life spend time during lockdown
Sense of loneliness engulfs, but resilience brings back normal life: COVID-19 survivor
Gallery
A movie a day not enough to keep you busy? How about three then! These trilogies are not essentially best by all measures, but definitely are some of the finest across genres to rewatch or experiment with. Happy binge-watching!
Godfather to Captain America, binge-watch these epic Hollywood trilogies during COVID-19 lockdown. James Cameroon, Tom Hanks, Johnny Depp and more...
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp