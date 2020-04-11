STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Person being treated for neck injury found positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra, dies

The state tally of infected people on Saturday climbed to 1,666, recording the highest number of coronavirus case in India.

Published: 11th April 2020 07:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2020 07:34 PM   |  A+A-

The doctor had a travel history to Maharashtra, which has recorded the highest number of cases.

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

AKOLA: A person who died in Akola Government Medical College on Saturday due to excessive blood loss was found to be COVID-19 positive while he was getting treated for a neck injury.

"Today a patient at Akola Govt Medical College died after he suffered a neck injury. He died during treatment as he had already lost too much blood. He is from Assam. He tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday. Police investigation is underway," Akola Collector JS Papalkar said on Saturday.

Earlier today, 92 new positive cases was reported in Maharashtra. The state tally of infected people on Saturday climbed to 1,666, recording the highest number of coronavirus case in India, according to the State Health Department.

With 40 deaths and 1,035 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India on Saturday witnessed the sharpest ever increase in coronavirus cases, taking the tally of the infected people in the country to 7,447, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's bulletin on Saturday morning.

Among 7,447 COVID-19 positive cases, 6,565 are active, 643 are cured, discharged and migrated, and 239 patients have succumbed to the infection.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Maharashtra covid 19 COVID 19 Coronavirus Akola Government Medical College
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bangalore: Here’s how people from different walks of life spend time during lockdown
Sense of loneliness engulfs, but resilience brings back normal life: COVID-19 survivor
Gallery
A movie a day not enough to keep you busy? How about three then! These trilogies are not essentially best by all measures, but definitely are some of the finest across genres to rewatch or experiment with. Happy binge-watching!
Godfather to Captain America, binge-watch these epic Hollywood trilogies during COVID-19 lockdown. James Cameroon, Tom Hanks, Johnny Depp and more...
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp