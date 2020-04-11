STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PM spoke about extending lockdown till April 30, West Bengal also on same page: CM Mamata Banerjee

Banerjee said she requested the central government to ensure strict vigil in the border areas, so that no one is able to sneak in during this period.

Published: 11th April 2020 06:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2020 06:09 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken about extending the nationwide lockdown till April 30, as the next two weeks are going to be "crucial and critical" in battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

FOLLOW COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES HERE

Banerjee said that West Bengal, too, is in favour of continuing the restrictions till the end of April. "The PM, during the video-conference with chief ministers, said the lockdown will be extended till April 30. We are also on the same page with the Centre. The PM also said the next two weeks are going to be very crucial and critical. We all have to be more careful and stay indoors," she told reporters here.

ALSO READ| Centre objects to COVID-19 lockdown 'violation' in West Bengal

Banerjee said she requested the central government to ensure strict vigil in the border areas, so that no one is able to sneak in during this period. "We have sought a financial package from the PM to tackle the outbreak in the state. We asked the Centre to announce a Rs 10 lakh crore package for the states," she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee West Bengal lockdown Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp