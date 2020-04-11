Ranchi diary

Mukesh Ranjan By

State of the art mobile sample collection booth

A portable state of the art COVID-19 sample collection centre has been designed and developed by the Deputy Development Commissioner in Chaibasa with the help of engineers. Besides, ensuring safety to health officials, this booth is effective and efficient. Each booth will cost about Rs 20,000-Rs 25,000, making it cost effective. According to the DDC, he got the inspiration while surfing internet after he came across a similar initiative taken in South Korea for swab collection. Easy mobility using a vehicle also ensures physical safety of the health staff while collecting samples anytime and anywhere, especially in corona clusters.

Govt mulls salary cut of MLAs

The Hemant Soren Government is likely to follow other states in announced a pay cut for all legislators. The final decision, however, is to be taken by the state Cabinet in this regard. Several MLAs have come forward asking the government to announce salary cut. AJSU legislator Lambodar Mahto was the first to come forward and suggest the government to go for salary cut in difficult times. The main opposition BJP too has no problem in salary cut of MLAs with party legislator Navin Jaiswal saying that the party is ready for salary cut to help the people. Many MLAs have already announced to give a large share from their MLA fund after the chief minister himself announcement to give Rs 25 lakh from his MLA fund for helping the fight against the pandemic.

Painting competition for children

To beat lockdown blues, a national level online painting competition on ‘The Corona Warriors’ is being organised by Kalakriti Art Foundation and Kalakriti School of Arts from April 8 to April 30. According to officials of the foundation, such competitions will create awareness among the children and also unleash the artists in them. Participants can upload their work in three easy steps — paint, click and upload on www.kalakritisoa.com. The proceeds from the registration fees will be used to help the needy. The foundation also has been feeding about 600 people regularly.

NCC cadets to join COVID-19 fight

The Jharkhand government has decided to rope in NCC cadets in the battle against coronavirus. Consensus on taking help of NCC cadets was taken during a meeting between Army and the state government. Rural Development Secretary Avinash Kumar has already directed district heads to chalk out a programme in this regard involving NCC cadets. The cadets are likely to be used for assisting district administrations in cooking food and traffic management during the lockdown.

