STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SC decision to send activists Gautam Navlakha and Anand Teltumbde to jail 'disappointing': Amnesty

Amnesty said Navlakha and Teltumbde are to be arrested under a draconian counter-terrorism law that has repeatedly been used to silence government critics.

Published: 11th April 2020 08:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2020 08:15 PM   |  A+A-

Civil rights activists Gautam Navlakha and Anand Teltumbde

Civil rights activists Gautam Navlakha and Anand Teltumbde (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Amnesty International India has described as "disappointing" the Supreme Court's recent direction asking civil rights activists Gautam Navlakha and Anand Teltumbde to surrender before jail authorities within a week in connection with the 2018 Bhima Koregaon violence case.

AII executive director Avinash Kumar, in a statement, said the SC order is also at odds with the court's previous ruling where it directed the states to decongest the country's overcrowded prisons to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, thereby posing a risk to the health of the two activists.

Mentioning that Navlakha and Teltumbde have a history of working to protect the rights of some of India's most marginalized people, the international human rights body said they are to be arrested under a "draconian counter-terrorism law that has repeatedly been used to silence government critics".

"AII believes that the impending arrests of the two, along with the arrests of the nine activists in the Bhima Goregan case, are politically motivated actions that are aimed at chilling peaceful dissent. The Indian government seems to have failed in its obligation to protect human rights defenders, and the freedom of expression and assembly," Kumar alleged.

On April 3, the UN Human Rights Commissioner, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, urged all nations to release "every person detained without sufficient legal basis, including political prisoners, and those detained for critical, dissenting views".

Both of them are above 65 years old and have underlying heart ailments, the statement said.

Kumar said the WHO in its briefing on April 8 further said that although all age groups are at risk of contracting COVID-19, older people face significant risk of developing severe illness if they contract the disease due to physiological changes that come with ageing and potential underlying health conditions.

"On one hand, the court acknowledges that overcrowded prisons present a serious threat and recommends the release of prisoners during the pandemic and then it directs two activists who have been critical of the government to surrender before the police and to be sent to jail," AAI said in the statement.

Originally, the duo, who was directed by the SC on March 16 to surrender within three weeks, moved the plea seeking extension of time on the ground that going to jail during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is "virtually a death sentence".

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra on Wednesday said the accused should have honoured its decision of dismissal of the anticipatory bail and the direction to surrender themselves within three weeks.

"Though we expected that the accused would surrender, honouring the order of this court, they have not done so. We are told that in Bombay, the courts are functioning. It would have been appropriate for the accused to surrender as the courts are open and not totally closed," the apex court said on April 8.

"However, since the petitioners have enjoyed the protection for long, by way of last opportunity, we extend the time granted to surrender for one week," the bench ordered.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Amnesty Gautam Navlakha Anand Teltumbde Bhima Koregaon violence case Bhima Koregaon violence case 2018 Bhima Koregaon violence Bhima Koregaon violence 2018
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bangalore: Here’s how people from different walks of life spend time during lockdown
Sense of loneliness engulfs, but resilience brings back normal life: COVID-19 survivor
Gallery
A movie a day not enough to keep you busy? How about three then! These trilogies are not essentially best by all measures, but definitely are some of the finest across genres to rewatch or experiment with. Happy binge-watching!
Godfather to Captain America, binge-watch these epic Hollywood trilogies during COVID-19 lockdown. James Cameroon, Tom Hanks, Johnny Depp and more...
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp