Three coronavirus patients recover in Himachal Pradesh

By PTI

SHIMLA: Three more COVID-19 patients recovered in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, a health official said.

They are admitted to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) here, Additional Chief Secretary (health) R D Dhiman said.

All the three are residents of Uttar Pradesh and had tested positive for the virus on April 4.

With this, a total of nine patients have been cured in the state so far.

The number of cases in the state rose to 33 after two more person tested positive on Saturday.