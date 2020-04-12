STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

93 cases, 274 arrests for violating coronavirus lockdown in Uttarakhand

Till now, a total of 1,401 cases have been registered and 5,539 people have been arrested in the State.

Published: 12th April 2020 06:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2020 06:16 PM   |  A+A-

Police takes strict action against those flouting lockdown rules. (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

DEHRADUN:  A total of 93 cases were registered on Sunday for violating the lockdown in the state while 274 people have been arrested, police said.

Till now, a total of 1,401 cases have been registered and 5,539 people have been arrested in the State.

According to Uttarakhand Police, a total of 15,541 motor vehicles have been challaned and 4,030 vehicles have been seized till now under the MV Act, said the Media Cell of the Uttarakhand Police.

A fine of Rs 73.22 lakh has been recovered from the offenders, police said.

The 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month to contain the spread of novel coronavirus will end on April 14.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the State remains at 35.

With 909 fresh cases of coronavirus reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of confirmed cases in the country has reached 8,356 including 273 deaths, said Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, on Sunday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Uttarakhand coronavirus lockdown Uttarakhand coronavirus lockdown violation coronavirus coronavirus lockdown COVID 19
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bangalore: Here’s how people from different walks of life spend time during lockdown
Sense of loneliness engulfs, but resilience brings back normal life: COVID-19 survivor
Gallery
A movie a day not enough to keep you busy? How about three then! These trilogies are not essentially best by all measures, but definitely are some of the finest across genres to rewatch or experiment with. Happy binge-watching!
Godfather to Captain America, binge-watch these epic Hollywood trilogies during COVID-19 lockdown. James Cameroon, Tom Hanks, Johnny Depp and more...
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp