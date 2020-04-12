STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Assam to extend support to Centre's decision on lockdown extension

A release from the Chief Minister's Office stated, 'The state government will not take any decision of its own. The Assam government will proceed as per the rules and regulations by the Centre.'

Published: 12th April 2020 07:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2020 07:41 PM   |  A+A-

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: The Assam government on Sunday decided to go with any decision to be taken by the Centre on extension of the 21-day lockdown, imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Following meeting of the Council of Ministers during which the decision was taken, Assam Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said there was no shortage of food items and enough stock was available in the state.

"We discussed some other issues also related to the situation regarding the coronavirus outbreak. We are capable of handling any situation," he added.

A release from the Chief Minister's Office stated, "The state government will not take any decision of its own. The Assam government will proceed as per the rules and regulations by the Centre."

The nationwide lockdown is set to be extended at least till April 30 after a broad "consensus" on it emerged on Saturday during a meeting of chief ministers with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who stressed on "jaan bhi, jahaan bhi", indicating that restrictions may be tweaked as it was important to save livelihoods along with lives.

