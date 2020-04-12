Bihar confirms three new coronavirus positive cases as state tally rises to 64

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: With three new residents including a 16-year-old girl testing positive for COVID-19 late on Saturday night, the total count of confirmed cases in Bihar rose to 64 from 61.

The 16-year-old girl belongs to a village of Nadawa district and two others, aged 40 and 63, are male residents of Begusarai.

Confirming this, principal secretary of State health department Sanjay Kumar said that all of them were infected after coming in touch with a positive carrier because of not maintaining social distancing and other precautionary measures.

Kumar said that details of contacts of these three fresh positive patients are being traced for further follow up actions.

With one girl tested positive, total number of Covid-19 positive patients in Nawada also increased from 2 to 3 and total number of positive cases in Begusarai with the two new cases rose to 7-equal to Munger.

In Bihar, Siwan still has the highest number of 29 positive cases including 23 from a single village under Raghunathpur.

According to official statement, there are 7 positive cases each in Munger and Begusarai, 5 each in Patna and Gaya, 3 each in Gopalganj and Nawada, 2 in Nalanda, 1 in Saran, Lakhisarai and Bhagalpur.

In spite of the alarming figures, 19 positive patients have also recovered from different districts of Bihar including 6 from Munger,5 from Patna and 4 from Siwan, which has still highest number of 29 positive patients.

Till Sunday morning, total number of 6703 tests were done and 618 samples were under process of testings.