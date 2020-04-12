STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Booze parties reported from UP's quarantine centres

The party, at a government primary school, may have gone unnoticed, but a drunken brawl took place among those in quarantine and the village 'chowkidar' informed the police.

Quarantine wards being made to handle coronavirus patients in case of emergencies.

Image of a Quarantine ward used for representational purposes only (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: In corona times when the entire country is under lockdown, there are some who believe in drinking their worries away.

In Uttar Pradesh, at least two incidents have been reported where liquor parties were organised in quarantine centres even though officials deny the same.

According to latest reports, a liquor party was organised at the quarantine centre in the government primary school at Chaudharipur village in Ayodhya district and the quarantined people were treated to chicken and liquor.

The party may have gone unnoticed, but a drunken brawl took place among those in quarantine and the village 'chowkidar' informed the police.

The district administration kept the matter under wraps but after investigations, a case was registered against the village head who had reportedly thrown the party.

A similar incident had been earlier reported from the Etah district in the state, where a beer party was organised inside the isolation ward at the district hospital. Two employees of the hospital were suspended following the incident.

