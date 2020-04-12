STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19 death toll jumps to 9,875 in UK as confirmed cases near 79,000

The British government has published a nation-wide plan to ensure that critical PPE is delivered to those on the frontline responding to COVID-19.

Published: 12th April 2020 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2020 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Stole's walk along the promenade on a warm and sunny day after the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown in Brighton, England. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LONDON: The death toll of those hospitalized in Britain who tested positive for the novel coronavirus reached 9,875 as of Friday afternoon, marking a daily increase of 917, the Department of Health and Social Care said.

As of Saturday morning, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Britain hit 78,991, said the department, Xinhua news agency reported.

Amid mounting pressure on the government over the lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) for the frontline medical staff, Home Secretary Priti Patel said Saturday that she was "sorry if people feel there have been failings" over PPE supplies.

"We are in an unprecedented global pandemic. There are going to be problems," Patel said at the daily coronavirus briefing in Downing Street.

The British government has published a nation-wide plan to ensure that critical PPE is delivered to those on the frontline responding to COVID-19.

The plan will provide clear guidance on who needs PPE and when they need it, ensure those who need it can get it at the right time and set out action to secure enough PPE to last through the crisis, according to a statement from the government.

A new national supply and logistics network has been created from scratch in a matter of weeks to manage supply and demand across Britain, and to make sure appropriate PPE reaches those who need it.

"We now have capacity for coronavirus tests for all key NHS (National Health Service) and social care staff across the country," Health Secretary Matt Hancock said Saturday on Twitter.

Britain's coronavirus lockdown faces its most serious test this weekend as the public is urged to stay at home during the Easter bank holiday weekend to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is making "very good progress" as he continues his coronavirus recovery in hospital, Downing Street said Saturday.

The prime minister is playing games and watching classic films, and his choices of entertainment are said to include the 1987 comedy Withnail and I, and Lord of the Rings,according to Sky News.

Downing Street on Friday announced that Johnson had been able to take "short walks, between periods of rest" at St Thomas' Hospital in London.

Johnson was moved to a general ward on Thursday evening after spending three days in intensive care. He was taken to the hospital on Sunday, 10 days after testing positive for the virus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus tally United Kingdom coronavirus
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bangalore: Here’s how people from different walks of life spend time during lockdown
Sense of loneliness engulfs, but resilience brings back normal life: COVID-19 survivor
Gallery
A movie a day not enough to keep you busy? How about three then! These trilogies are not essentially best by all measures, but definitely are some of the finest across genres to rewatch or experiment with. Happy binge-watching!
Godfather to Captain America, binge-watch these epic Hollywood trilogies during COVID-19 lockdown. James Cameroon, Tom Hanks, Johnny Depp and more...
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp