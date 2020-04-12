Five recovered persons volunteer to work at COVID-19 care centre in Ahmedabad

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: In a unique initiative, the Ahmedabad civic body has roped in five persons who have recovered from the coronavirus infection to work as volunteers at a care centre set up for asymptomatic COVID-19 patients who do not suffer from any underlying complications.

The initiative has been taken as the patients who have recovered are likely to have developed immunity to the disease and chances of them contracting the infection again are several times less than others, Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra said on Saturday.

Amid the rising number of cases in Ahmedabad, the city civic body has started the COVID Care Centre, a separate facility for asymptomatic coronavirus patients in the age group of 18 to 60 years who do not suffer from any other health conditions, with the aim to leave hospital beds for critical patients who require medical care, he said.

"The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation approached five persons who recovered from coronavirus disease and received their consent to work as volunteers at this care centre set up for asymptomatic COVID-19 patients who do not suffer from any underlying complications," Nehra said.

There are around 30 coronavirus patients, out of total 243 reported so far in Ahmedabad, who can be shifted out of hospitals to the separate care centre, he said.

"It is well established that people who recover from the virus develop immunity towards it. So, they will have antibodies and their chances of getting infected again are far less than other people. Five of the seven patients discharged from SVP Hospital have agreed to volunteer," he informed.

They will be given personal protective equipment (PPE) to work at the centre, Nehra said.

The COVID Care Centre, planned two months ago and set up as per guidelines of the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the central government, will have a dedicated team of doctors, other medical staff and ambulances.

"Now that the numbers have increased, we have decided to shift asymptomatic patients at the care centre," he said.

The city civic body has also operationalised a COVID Medical Centre for coronavirus patients who require oxygen support.

Till Saturday, the city reported 243 coronavirus cases and 10 deaths.