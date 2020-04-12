STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jharkhand: Muslim coronavirus victim struggles to get ‘Do-gaz Zameen’ for burial

Amid lockdown, hundreds of locals gathered on the entrance of Ratu Road cemetery after they got information that the dead body is being brought there for burial and locked it from outside.

Image used for representation.

By Mahesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: The 60-year old second Muslim coronavirus victim, who died at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi on Sunday, had to struggle for several hours to get ‘Do-gaz Zameen’ for burial after locals opposed his burial after it was taken to the cemeteries in Ranchi. Notably, people took to the
streets and created ruckus opposing burial of the dead body when it was taken to at least three cemeteries in Ranchi on Sunday.

Firstly, the dead body was taken to Bariatu cemetery but the district administration had to face opposition from the local people living in the area following which it was decided to dispose the body at Ratu Road cemetery.

Amid lockdown, hundreds of locals gathered on the entrance of Ratu Road cemetery after they got information that the dead body is being brought there for burial and locked it from outside. Apprehending that the virus will further get spread among the people living adjacent to the cemetery, people wanted
district administration to cremate the body.

Even though the officials were trying to convince people that the dead body will be buried under the guidelines issued by the World Health Organization, the crowd dispersed only after getting assurance from the district administration that the dead body will not be buried in that cemetery.

“If people do not want it to be buried here, it will not be done here. There is no problem in it some arrangement will be done to dispose the dead body,” said Traffic SP Ajit Peter Dungdung. He also said that action will be taken against those who have violated the lockdown on the basis of video footage.

The district administration, however, is yet to decide whether the dead body will be buried or cremated. Meanwhile, the dead body remained on the ambulance for several hours while the district administration kept on mulling to decide on the issue of disposal of the dead body till the report was being filed late
in the evening on Sunday.

