Jharkhand registers second COVID-19 death as 60-year old dies at RIMS

By Express News Service

RANCHI: Jharkhand on Sunday registers second COVID-19 death after a 60-year old man, admitted to the isolation ward of Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi died. The deceased has been identified as the second coronavirus positive woman found from Hindpiri in Ranchi who is said to have come in direct contact with the Malaysian woman, who had been tested positive for the first time in the State.

Doctors said that the man had a breathing problem for the last three days following which he was shifted to the ICU of the trauma centre and was kept on the ventilator. He was stable on Saturday but again in the night he complained of breathing problem following which he collapsed on Sunday morning, they said.

“One Corona positive man, around 60 years of age died today morning. He was critical for the last two days and was put on a ventilator,” said Principal Health Secretary.

Jharkhand had witnessed first COVID-19 death of a 75-year man in Bokaro on Thursday.

The man was admitted to Bokaro General Hospital after he complained of some cardiac problems but died minutes after being tested positive for the virus on Wednesday.

Notably, a sudden increase in COVID-19 cases took place on Wednesday after 9 new cases were tested positive with five are from Ranchi and four from Bokaro. Remarkably, all five cases in Ranchi belonged to the same family in Hindpiri from where a 54-year old woman was tested positive on Monday.

In Jharkhand, samples of as many as 1912 suspected cases have been tested so far out of which 1529 samples have been tested negative while reports of 366 samples are awaited. 17 samples have been tested, while the State has witnessed two deaths.