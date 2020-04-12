STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jim Corbett becomes India's first quarantine facility for animals

India's oldest National Park Jim Corbett, situated in Uttarakhand's Paurhi Garhwal region, has built isolation wards for animals.

Published: 12th April 2020 08:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2020 08:11 PM   |  A+A-

National park

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: While the world is busy battling coronavirus, the reports of a Malayan tiger being tested positive for COVID-19 in the United States has caught the attention of the Indian authorities.

India's oldest National Park Jim Corbett, situated in Uttarakhand's Paurhi Garhwal region, has built isolation wards for animals.

Speaking to IANS over the phone, R.K. Tiwari, Warden, Jim Corbett National Park, said, "At least 10 quarantine centres are being prepared within the premises to contain animals. We are also holding talks on converting the cages built for wild animals into a quarantine facility."

Taking further preventive measures, the authorities have intensified video surveillance of animals. "Any animal with symptoms will be quarantined, the cameras installed in the vicinity of the national park will record the cold and cough symptoms of animals," he said.

Jim Corbett's Wildlife Medical Officer, Dr Dushyant has however stated that there is less risk of animals, especially tigers, getting infected in forest areas.

"However, if the animals which live near the human population come into contact with an infected person or thing, then they might get infected too," he said.

In a bid to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to tigers through the humans, the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has recently issued a direction that all workers coming in contact with tigers and elephants should be tested for novel coronavirus.

The tiger Welfare body also asked the parks to immediately inform about the animals falling ill.

Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district, the mysterious death of 15 monkeys within two days recently led to panic in the village.

While the autopsy report of the simians is awaited from the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) in Bareilly, veterinary doctors suspect that the monkeys of Pawansa village may have succumbed to pneumonia.

According to the IVRI sources, initial tests show that the dead monkeys had liver and kidney infection. They attributed this to consuming contaminated water. The water, probably, had insecticides used by farmers for agriculture.

A veterinarian, Prakash Neer, said the monkeys might have consumed some poisonous substance. He said the lungs of the dead monkeys were swollen and their body temperature showed they had high fever.

People, however, fear that the deaths could be linked to some virus, probably coronavirus.

This week there was a tiger death in US's Bronx zoo due to Covid-19.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
National Park Jim Corbett isolation wards for animals coronavirus covid 19
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
Gallery
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countryside, where mass executions, forced labour, malnutrition and poor healthcare took lives in plenty. (Photo | AFP/ Getty Images)
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
A movie a day not enough to keep you busy? How about three then! These trilogies are not essentially best by all measures, but definitely are some of the finest across genres to rewatch or experiment with. Happy binge-watching!
Godfather to Captain America, binge-watch these epic Hollywood trilogies during COVID-19 lockdown. James Cameroon, Tom Hanks, Johnny Depp and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp