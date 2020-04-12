STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Lockdown: Meghalaya allows opening of wine shops from April 13

However, strict social distancing norm would be enforced at all the shops besides an emphasis that people disinfect their hands.

Published: 12th April 2020 10:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2020 10:40 PM   |  A+A-

For the record, the YSRC government has strategised to phase out wine shops by 20 per cent annually over the next five years.

For representational purposes

By PTI

SHILLONG: Amid the nationwide lockdown triggered by coronavirus pandemic, the Meghalaya government has decided to allow wine shops to operate in the state from Monday owing to demand from the people, officials said on Sunday.

However, strict social distancing norm would be enforced at all the shops besides an emphasis that people disinfect their hands.

The state government has approved opening of wine shops and bonded warehouse from 9 am till 4 pm subject to strict compliance of social distancing and maintaining of hand hygiene, a senior excise department official told PTI.

He said the Deputy Commissioners have been tasked to ensure strict observance of the rules.

Excise Commissioner Pravin Bakshi has written to all the district deputy commissioners informing them about the state government's decision to permit opening of wine shops.

The liquor shops were shut in the state since March 25 in view of the nationwide lockdown.

But a state government order on March 30 allowed home delivery of alcohol during the shutdown.

The order was, however, withdrawn two days later.

The government has been under pressure from the people to open retail alcohol shops.

The ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance partners, including the BJP, have aired their opposition to closure of the liquor outlets during the lockdown.

BJP state president Ernest Mawrie, who is also the secretary of the Khasi Hills wine dealers and welfare association, had said that alcohol consumption in moderation is a way of life in Meghalaya.

He said the wine shop owners are facing immense public pressure in this regard.

Mawrie also suggested that wine shops be opened on days when those selling essential commodities are opened for the public and promised to adhere to social distancing and public hygiene.

East Khasi Hills district deputy commissioner Matsiewdor War in her order on Sunday said only one person per household will be allowed to buy from a given wine store and movements from one locality to another are prohibited.

The district magistrate has also warned against overcrowding at the shops.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Sunday evening led a prayer service wherein musicians and people from a cross section of people sang the popular song Amazing grace.

In his dedication, Conrad said the prayer service is being held to give thanks to the Almighty and to seek his protection for the persons at the frontline for treating COVID-19 in the country and the state.

Meghalaya is has not reported any case of COVID-19 infection.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 Meghalaya coronavirus cases Meghalaya
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
Gallery
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countryside, where mass executions, forced labour, malnutrition and poor healthcare took lives in plenty. (Photo | AFP/ Getty Images)
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
A movie a day not enough to keep you busy? How about three then! These trilogies are not essentially best by all measures, but definitely are some of the finest across genres to rewatch or experiment with. Happy binge-watching!
Godfather to Captain America, binge-watch these epic Hollywood trilogies during COVID-19 lockdown. James Cameroon, Tom Hanks, Johnny Depp and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp