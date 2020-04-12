One more COVID-19 death reported in Andhra Pradesh; total positive cases rise to 420

By PTI

AMARAVATI: The cornavirus toll increased to seven with the death of a 52-year old man while the total positive cases to 420 in Andhra Pradesh, the state government said on Sunday.

As many as 15 new cases were added since Saturday night, according to the latest government bulletin.

One more patient has recovered, it said adding total number of people cured in the state has risen to 12.

The 52-year-old man died of coronavirus in Dachepalli of Guntur district after midnight on April 10.

He was primarily a tuberculosis patient and had tested positive for COVID-19, the bulletin added.

A 65-year-old man in Vijayawada, who underwent treatment in the government hospital upon his return from Mecca on March 27, has recovered and was discharged on Sunday.

The total active cases in the state now stood at 401, according to the bulletin.