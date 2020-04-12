STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Pakistan soldiers shoot at two boats off Gujarat coast, fisherman injured

The two fishing boats from Okha of Devbhumi Dwarka district likely crossed the IMBL on Sunday evening, after which Pakistan Marines personnel fired at them.

Published: 12th April 2020 09:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2020 09:49 PM   |  A+A-

A file photo of Indian fishermen (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

DWARKA: Indian fisherman was injured on Sunday evening after personnel of the Pakistan Marines opened fire on two boats near the international maritime boundary line (IMBL) in the Arabian Sea off the coast of Okha in Gujarat, police said.

The two fishing boats from Okha of Devbhumi Dwarka district likely crossed the IMBL on Sunday evening, after which Pakistan Marines personnel fired at them, injuring one fisherman, Devbhumi Dwarka Superintendent of Police of Rohan Anand said.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus: Supreme Court to hear plea seeking evacuation of 860 Indian fisherman from Iran

"Two boats had likely crossed the IMBL, an they had an interface with Pakistan Marines, which fired upon them.

"From whatever information we have received, a fisherman got injured in the firing," Anand said.

"The fishermen made a distress call to Indian Coast Guard on their radio sets. The ICG contacted their Pakistani counterparts through their normal channel of communication. Pakistan Marines confirmed they had apprehended two boats. Following this, the ICG sent its ship 'Arinjay' to escort the two boats back," he said.

The Gujarat government on Saturday gave permission to the fishing industry to operate amid lockdown for coronavirus outbreak.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pakistan Indian fishermen Gujarat
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
Gallery
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countryside, where mass executions, forced labour, malnutrition and poor healthcare took lives in plenty. (Photo | AFP/ Getty Images)
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
A movie a day not enough to keep you busy? How about three then! These trilogies are not essentially best by all measures, but definitely are some of the finest across genres to rewatch or experiment with. Happy binge-watching!
Godfather to Captain America, binge-watch these epic Hollywood trilogies during COVID-19 lockdown. James Cameroon, Tom Hanks, Johnny Depp and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp