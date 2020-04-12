Pune reports two more COVID-19-related deaths

By ANI

PUNE: Two more deaths were reported here on Sunday, the Pune health officials stated.

Both of them had tested positive for COVID-19 and also had co-morbidity. A total of 31 deaths are reported in Pune till now.

Earlier today, 134 new coronavirus positive cases were reported in Maharashtra today with Mumbai seeing the majority of the cases. With this, the total positive cases in the state rose to 1,895, as said by the state Health Department.

Meanwhile, with 34 deaths and 909 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus cases in India on Sunday reached 8356, including 716 cured and discharged, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.