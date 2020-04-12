STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pune reports two more COVID-19-related deaths

Published: 12th April 2020 04:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2020 04:23 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

PUNE: Two more deaths were reported here on Sunday, the Pune health officials stated.

Both of them had tested positive for COVID-19 and also had co-morbidity. A total of 31 deaths are reported in Pune till now.

Earlier today, 134 new coronavirus positive cases were reported in Maharashtra today with Mumbai seeing the majority of the cases. With this, the total positive cases in the state rose to 1,895, as said by the state Health Department.

Meanwhile, with 34 deaths and 909 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus cases in India on Sunday reached 8356, including 716 cured and discharged, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Pune coronavirus death coronavirus COVID 19 coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

