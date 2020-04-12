STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Six arrested for setting ablaze three shelter homes in Kashmiri Gate

Information about the blaze was received at 6.05 pm, following which five fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Published: 12th April 2020 12:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2020 12:18 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Six men were arrested for allegedly setting ablaze three shelter homes near Kashmiri Gate on Saturday, officials said.

Information about the blaze was received at 6.05 pm, following which five fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the Fire Department said.

The fire personnel managed to douse the blaze soon after reaching the spot.

No one got injured, it said.

According to police, those arrested were among the people who created ruckus earlier in the day over the death of a man who stayed in one of the shelter homes.

The man had allegedly jumped into the Yamuna on Friday after he, among others, was asked by police to maintain social distance while standing in a queue for getting food.

A body was fished out from the river on Saturday morning by the people living in shelter homes.

They claimed that it was the body of the man who jumped into the river on Friday, police said.

"Four to five people jumped into the Yamuna river. They came out of the river after a while but one of them didn't return. Later, police called divers, but they could not trace him," Additional Public Relation Officer Anil Mittal said.

"The body of an unidentified man, which police suspect came from some other place, was fished out from the river by the people living in the shelter homes on Saturday morning, and they claimed it to be the body of the man who went missing the previous day," he said.

The body was later sent for postmortem, Mittal said.

On Saturday evening, the accused persons set ablaze three shelter homes, he said.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered at the Kashmiri Gate police station, he said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kashmiri Gate Kashmiri Gate shelter homes Kashmiri Gate shelter homes fire Shelter homes fire
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bangalore: Here’s how people from different walks of life spend time during lockdown
Sense of loneliness engulfs, but resilience brings back normal life: COVID-19 survivor
Gallery
A movie a day not enough to keep you busy? How about three then! These trilogies are not essentially best by all measures, but definitely are some of the finest across genres to rewatch or experiment with. Happy binge-watching!
Godfather to Captain America, binge-watch these epic Hollywood trilogies during COVID-19 lockdown. James Cameroon, Tom Hanks, Johnny Depp and more...
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp