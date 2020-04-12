STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tablighi event attendee who contracted COVID-19 ends life in Maharashtra's Akola

The 30-year-old man was admitted to the GMCH in Akola on April 7 and tested positive for coronavirus on Friday.

Published: 12th April 2020

coronavirus lockdown

Forensics and crime branch officials arrive at Nizamuddin Markaz to conduct investigation during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Parveen negi, EPS)

By PTI

AKOLA: A 30-year-old man, who attended the religious gathering of Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi and later tested positive for coronavirus, allegedly committed suicide at a government hospital in Maharashtra's Akola district, an official said on Sunday.

The man, belonging to Nagaon district in Assam, was in Delhi between March 6 and 8 when he attended the religious congregation organised at Nizamuddin, Akola Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Dean Dr Apurv Pavde said.

He was admitted to the GMCH here on April 7 and tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, Pavde said.

"The man allegedly slit his throat with a blade around 5 am on Saturday. A hospital staff found him on the bathroom floor. He succumbed to his injuries around 8 am while undergoing surgery," he said.

He was under stress during treatment and was counselled by medical experts, the official said.

A senior official at the Kotwali police station here said it appeared to be a case of suicide and an investigation was underway.

From March 9 to April 7, the man stayed at a madrassa in Balapur town here and those who came in contact with him during this period have been referred to GMCH, another official said.

The funeral of the deceased will be held hereafter receiving written permission from his family members, Akola Collector Jitendra Papalkar said.

So far, 13 people from Akola district have tested positive for coronavirus.

