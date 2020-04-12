Three civilians killed in ceasefire violation in Srinagar

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Three civilians, including a minor, were killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control in Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said on Sunday.

"Pakistani troops initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation around 5.00 pm, targeting civilian population," the officials said.

Last Sunday, Keran sector was the scene of a deadly operation in which five elite army commandos laid down their lives while eliminating a group of infiltrating militants.