Tripura to conduct tests for all 769 people under quarantine

By ANI

AGARTALA: The Tripura government has decided to conduct tests for all 769 persons, who are now in quarantine, within a week.

As of now, 337 samples have been tested including the two positive cases. On April 10, Tripura confirmed its second case of the novel coronavirus.

According to the authorities, the patient had traveled along with the COVID-19 positive patient on the train.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the count of the country's novel coronavirus cases increased to 8,356 on Sunday. Of these, 716 have been cured and discharged, and 273 have succumbed to the virus.