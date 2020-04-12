STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uttarakhand govt orders private organizations to pay salaries of employees till April 15

Published: 12th April 2020 06:41 PM

money, 500 currency, cash

For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand state government has warned private organizations to pay their employees till April 15, 2020. State labour department also added that cases will be registered against those organizations if they defy the directions of the government.

Haram Singh Rawat, state cabinet minister who is also incharge of the labour department of the state said, "The government has issued instructions to private organizations as well as individuals to pay salaries of the employees till April 15. Those who will not abide by the direction will face legal action."

The action comes after reports of delay in the salaries of the employees without notice.

More than 60,000 small, medium and big industrial units are in Uttarakhand which was active before the lockdown. Earlier, the state government decided to distribute rations for three months to 23 lakh card holders and other daily wagers and labourers amidst lockdown.

The supplies for the month of March were distributed last month already while for the month of April, May and June will be delivered in April. Last month, the state government decided to provide Rs 1000 financial help to workers of unorganized sector amidst lockdown.

State government officials told that the money has been transferred into the accounts of 3.32 lakh registered workers. Meanwhile, the trade unions demanded to increase the financial aid to Rs 5000 citing that Rs 1000 is not sufficient. Lakhs of these workers have lost their livelihood due to lockdown given Covid-19 scare.

