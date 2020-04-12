STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Without lockdown, India's situation would have been similar to Europe, US: JDU leader KC Tyagi

Thirty-four areas in Delhi have been declared as 'containment zones' in a bid to contain coronavirus spread.

JDU leader KC Tyagi

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi on Sunday said that in the absence of a lockdown, India's situation would have been similar to that of Europe and America.

Reacting to Centre's statement that had the government not taken adequate measures to contain the spread of coronavirus then the country would have witnessed 8.2 lakh cases by April 15, Tyagi said, "We would have been comparing our situation with that of Europe and America, had a lockdown not been imposed across the country."

"It is a good thing that at the hour of crisis every citizen and political parties stand together to fight it," he added.

"Several Chief Ministers have requested that the lockdown should be extended as it has brought good results," he said.

Thirty-four areas in Delhi have been declared as 'containment zones' in a bid to contain coronavirus spread. So far, Delhi has reported 1069 COVID-19 positive cases while 25 people have cured/discharged or migrated and 19 deaths have been reported.

Meanwhile, with 909 fresh cases of coronavirus reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of confirmed cases in the country has reached 8,356 including 273 deaths, said Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

