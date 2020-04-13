STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

15 non-essential industries could get green light amid COVID-19 lockdown extension

The recommendations come a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s video-conference meeting with chief ministers, who said the lockdown must be extended by at least two weeks.

Published: 13th April 2020 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2020 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

A vendor carries broiler chickens at Ghazipur market during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi Sunday April 12 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Sana Shakil
Express News Service

Sectors likely to get an exemption from lockdown:

  • Heavy electricals and telecom sector with limited activity.
  • Cement plants in three shifts.
  • Textiles, Automobile, Electronic manufacturers with 20-25% capacity in shift.
  • Housing & Construction sectors with labourers staying within the site.
  • Units in Special Economic Zones and Export Oriented Units.
  • Repair services, Fruit, Vegetable vendors with social distancing.
  • Goods transport vehicles.

NEW DELHI: In a clear indication of the government considering rolling the economic wheel again even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to extend the lockdown, the Union commerce ministry has urged the Union home ministry to reopen at least 15 industries and allow movement of “all transport vehicles”.

In a letter addressed to Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade Secretary (DPIIT) secretary Guruprasad Mohapatra suggested limited activity be allowed in certain sectors such as heavy electricals and telecom equipment, saying operation of “new activities are essential” to improve the economic condition and  to “provide liquidity in the hands of people”.

“It is felt that certain more activities with reasonable safeguards should be allowed once a final decision regarding extension and nature of lockdown is taken by the central government,” Mohapatra said in the letter.

DPIIT has urged the Union home ministry to also allow repair services, fruit and vegetable street vendors and a number of large and small-scale sectors to start work while ensuring social distancing norms.

Mohapatra said employees may lose their salary if they do no report to work. The suggestions are on the basis of discussions held by Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal with states and industry associations.

The recommendations come a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s video-conference meeting with chief ministers, who said the lockdown must be extended by at least two weeks.

The industries that are tipped to resume operations with some restrictions are manufacturing of heavy electrical items, telecom equipment and components including optic fiber cable, compressor and condenser units, steel and ferrous alloy mills, spinning and ginning mills, power looms, defence and ancillary units.

Cement plants, however, can run in three shifts as cement production is a continuous process, the letter suggested. It further said that pulp and paper units can resume their production in clusters where Covid-19 cases are low based on the data by the state authorities.

Fertiliser plants, paints and dyes manufacturing, all types of food and beverages, seeds processing units, plastic manufacturing units, automotive units, gems and jewellery sector units, all units in Special Economic Zones and Export Oriented Units have also been recommended for inclusion in the list of exemptions from nationwide lockdown measures.

It sought free movement of all vehicles and manpower required for continuing the activities permitted so far under various MHA notification. “All transport vehicles of all sizes, whether inter-State, intra-State or intra-city, need to be allowed, whether empty or full, by all enforcement agencies without asking any question, is the recommendation,” the letter stated.

Big companies with proper sanitation and distancing norms in place in sectors such as textiles, automobiles and electronic manufacturing - 20 per cent to 25 per cent capacity in single shift may be considered to start with, according to the letter.

It also stated that companies/MSMEs with export commitments need to be allowed to operate with minimal manpower and necessary movement of material as a new entity.“Housing and construction sectors need to be allowed if the labourers stay at the sites with all facilities and safeguards. Contractors shall ensure safety, sanitation and distancing norms. Although there is not much construction activity, this is a large employment sector,” the letter read.

Certain repairing units like individuals or small agencies involved in providing repair services of mobiles, electrical items like refrigerators, air conditioners, televisions etc, plumbing, cobblers, ironing, electrician, automobile mechanics, and cycle repair mechanics should be allowed.

As timber, plywood and wood based industry provides packaging material to pharma companies, FMCG and other companies producing essential commodities, these should also be allowed by the state authorities. Glass and foundry industry may be allowed with their minimal manpower to keep the manufacturing in a continuous recycling mode.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Non essential industries nationwide lockdown Coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
Gallery
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countryside, where mass executions, forced labour, malnutrition and poor healthcare took lives in plenty. (Photo | AFP/ Getty Images)
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
A movie a day not enough to keep you busy? How about three then! These trilogies are not essentially best by all measures, but definitely are some of the finest across genres to rewatch or experiment with. Happy binge-watching!
Godfather to Captain America, binge-watch these epic Hollywood trilogies during COVID-19 lockdown. James Cameroon, Tom Hanks, Johnny Depp and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp