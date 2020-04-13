22 new COVID-19 positive cases in Indore, city tally climbs to 328

By ANI

INDORE: Twenty-two new cases of coronavirus were reported in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the city to 328, chief medical and health officer Dr Praveen Jadia said.

According to the official, as many as 33 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in the city.

"22 new COVID positive cases and one death reported today. Total number of positive cases in Indore is 328 and a total number of 33 deaths have been reported," Dr Jadia told ANI.

Meanwhile, as many as 564 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, at least 308 people have lost their lives due to the virus while 8,844 others have tested positive for the same.