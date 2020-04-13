Bihar bans spitting at public places amid Covid 19 outbreak

By Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar has become the sixth state in the country to ban spitting at pubic places amid lockdown.

Muzaffarpur district was the first to have banned it a week ago following the order of district magistrate.

Principal Secretary of health department Sanjay Kumar on Monday banned the consumption of tobacco with immediate effect.

“Spitting at public places increases vulnerability of outbreak of diseases like encephalitis, TB, Swine flu and other contagious or air-bore communicable diseases. Thus, spitting and consumption of tobacco products have been banned in Bihar”, he said.

He said that violators will be booked under sections 268 and 269 of IPC which invites six months imprisonment or fines.

Besides this, smoking at public places ahs also been totally banned in Bihar and strict actions allowed to be taken against whosoever is found smoking in public places.

He said that decisions on such moves will help in fighting against the Covid-19 and ensure clean surroundings.