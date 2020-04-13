Case registered against 11 Tablighi Jamaat members for flouting COVID-19 lockdown rules in Hyderabad

By ANI

HYDERABAD: A case was registered against 11 Tablighi Jamaat members on Monday for violating lockdown guidelines issued by the government in Hyderabad.

The 11 Tablighi Jamaat members who were arrested include eight people from Indonesia and three persons from Hyderabad.

"The 8 Indonesians after attending the Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi came to the Mallepally Markaz office here and continued their religious preachings with the assistance of the other 3 members which include an office President, Secretary and a guide," Habeeb Nagar Inspector told ANI.

Police have put them under quarantine.

"As they have violated the quarantine rules issued by the government such as avoiding gatherings and other quarantine rules we have registered a case under the relevant sections, presently they are under quarantine," the inspector added.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said that with an increase of 28 new COVID-19 cases on April 12, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Telangana has reached 531.

The CM also reiterated his appeal to all people from the state who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat gathering in Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi to come forward for testing.