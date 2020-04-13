STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chandigarh cops arrest 188 morning walkers for violating lockdown after Home Ministry rap

"All residents of the city are hereby requested to adhere to curfew norms and guidelines and avoid their routine walks till the curfew orders are withdrawn," said a police officer

Published: 13th April 2020 07:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2020 07:28 PM   |  A+A-

Municipal Corporation Chandigarh ( MCC) workers spray sanitizer on shops amid the rising cases of coronavirus, at the market in Sector 23

Municipal Corporation Chandigarh ( MCC) workers spray sanitizer on shops amid the rising cases of coronavirus, at the market in Sector 23. (File photo| ANI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: After a dressing down from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for not acting against morning walkers, the Chandigarh cops swung into action on Monday. They arrested 188 morning walkers and registered 56 cases against them for disobeying curfew orders.

A police official said, "Even after repeatedly spreading awareness and warnings, some people were still found violating curfew orders. They were venturing out of their houses for morning walks in various parks. During the special drive conducted by Chandigarh Police for the enforcement of curfew, 120 parks were checked thoroughly and 466 persons were rounded up. Moreover, 188 violators were arrested and 56 cases registered against them for disobeying curfew orders."

He went on to say, "From the central division of the city 215 people were rounded up. Of these, 124 were arrested from 40 parks. In the east division from 35 parks checked, 142 people were rounded up and of them 50 arrested and from south division of the city 109 people were rounded up from 45 parks and of them 14 arrested. Another 50 persons were arrested from across the city for not wearing masks."

"We are committed to providing assistance to residents during the lockdown restrictions. The provision of food and essential items is being made with full cooperation by the Chandigarh administration. Help is being provided especially to senior citizens and women by contacting them via telephone and visiting at their doorsteps,’’ he said.

He further stated that the police will continue to scrupulously check morning and evening walkers and action will be taken against those who do not follow the norms and guidelines of curfew. "All residents of the city are hereby requested to adhere to curfew norms and guidelines and avoid their routine walks till the curfew orders are withdrawn. Strict action will be taken according to the law against the violators," he added.

Chandigarh Covid-19 Coronavirus Lockdown
