COVID-19: Clerics issue advisory appealing to Muslims to pray at home this Ramzan

Namita Bajpai

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: With the possibility of the 21-day lockdown being extended, Muslim clerics are mulling a unique way to let people offer prayers and perform other rituals this Ramzan without going out for gathering at mosques. The clerics have already urged people not to go to mosques to offer Friday prayers and to obey the guidelines of social distancing.

Taking the lead, the prominent Sunni cleric of Lucknow Idgah and Chairman of Islamic Centre of India, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, has issued an advisory saying with the commencement of the holy month of Ramzan on April 24 with the sighting of moon and first Roza to be observed on April 25, all devotees should perform Taraweeh, the additional prayers during the holy month right after the evening Isha Namaz, at their homes.

The cleric also urged Muslims to pray at home and seek the Allah to make the nation free from the deadly coronavirus soon.

“As the month of Ramzan is round the corner, it is obvious that Taraweeh prayers will also be held. But in the wake of coronavirus spread and abiding by the social distancing norms, only four to five people, including the Hafiz, will be allowed to hold the prayers.

He went on to add, “Those who can afford calling a Hafiz at their houses may do so. The others should perform Taraweeh with 20 rakaats of Namaaz from the Aayats from the holy Quran which they remember. There should be no Roza Iftaar parties at all, instead that money should be utilised for food and ration for the poor. Also, people should avoid sending loads of Iftaari to mosques. They should only send it for four or five people who are in the mosque. People should pray especially to end this pandemic.”

During Taraweeh, chapters from the holy Quran are read as the prayers are offered. Taraweeh may last from one week to the entire month of Holy Ramzan depending upon the number of chapters being read in a single day.

Muslim clerics are also contemplating live streaming of Taraweeh on various social media platforms such as YouTube, Facebook and Twitter along with guidelines on how to perform them at home.

Maulana Sufiyan Nizami of the Islamic Centre of India said the idea is under consideration by Ulemas and senior clerics. “If the idea is found feasible from the Shariat point of view, it may be brought into practice. A decision in this regard will be taken soon,” he said.

Firangi Mahali has already appealed to Muslims to abide by the guidelines issued by the government in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Sunday evening, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had urged religious leaders to ensure that social distancing is maintained during upcoming festivals. “I know there are events like Baisakhi and Ramzan. I would request all religious leaders to urge people not to gather for any public function as social distancing must be practised,” he said.