STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19 lockdown confines Assamese to homes but fails to dampen their Bihu spirit

Following the government’s guidelines on social distancing, the Bihu committees limited the celebration to hoisting the Bihu flag and singing the flag-hoisting song.

Published: 13th April 2020 03:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2020 03:42 PM   |  A+A-

Bihu folk dance

Assamese folk dance Bihu (Photo | EPS)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The COVID-19 pandemic and resultant lockdown may have confined people to their homes in Assam but failed to dampen their Bihu spirit.

People are celebrating Rongali Bihu – the spring festival – at home. Some of the revellers streamed the celebrations live on Facebook.

Following the government’s guidelines on social distancing, the Bihu committees limited the celebration to hoisting the Bihu flag and singing the flag-hoisting song.

“We have cancelled all Bihu programmes this year. At the Latasil ground, the Guwahati Bihu Sanmilani had a brief programme today (Monday) where a small group of people hoisted the Bihu flag and sang the flag-hoisting song,” Kailash Sarma, who is the advisor to the Greater Guwahati Bihu Coordination Committee, told The New Indian Express.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES

He said they had also prayed to God to give scientists the power to discover medicines to repulse the COVID-19 virus.

Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta extended their greetings on the occasion.

Mahanta tweeted: “Bihu Committees are requested to kindly organise only flag hoisting ceremonies with max 5 people, restrict to 30 mins & observe strict #SocialDistancing. Citizens are requested to please celebrate within their homes.”

The first day of Rongali Bihu is called “Goru” (cow) Bihu. The day is dedicated to the bovine creature that is inherently linked to Assam’s agrarian economy and rural life.

On this day, people usually mill around rivers, ponds and other water bodies in the morning and give their cows the ceremonial bath by rubbing the leaves of a medicinal plant to keep flies and insects at bay. This year, they did it at home. On the second day on Tuesday, people will wear new clothes and indulge in singing and dancing but at home.

The Rongali Bihu, which marks the onset of Assamese New Year, is among three Bihus. The others being Magh Bihu, also called Bhogali Bihu, and Kati Bihu. Rongali Bihu is a time of feasting and merry-making. To the farmers, it is a time to prepare their fields for cultivation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bihu Assam Rongali Bihu
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
Gallery
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countryside, where mass executions, forced labour, malnutrition and poor healthcare took lives in plenty. (Photo | AFP/ Getty Images)
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
A movie a day not enough to keep you busy? How about three then! These trilogies are not essentially best by all measures, but definitely are some of the finest across genres to rewatch or experiment with. Happy binge-watching!
Godfather to Captain America, binge-watch these epic Hollywood trilogies during COVID-19 lockdown. James Cameroon, Tom Hanks, Johnny Depp and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp