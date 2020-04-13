COVID-19: Nagaland Health minister suggests to CM to impose total lockdown

By PTI

KOHIMA: Nagaland Health and Family Welfare minister S Pangyu Phom on Monday suggested to Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio to impose total lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 after the first coronavirus positive case was reported in the state In a letter to the chief minister on Monday, Pangnyu said in view of the confirmation of first COVID-19 positive case in the state, it is felt that the total lockdown of the state, particularly in Dimapur district is required to prevent further spread of the virus in the state with immediate effect.

He requested the chief minister to examine the case and issue necessary directives for implementation of the total lockdown in the interest of public health and safety.

Earlier in the day, a man from Nagaland has tested positive for novel coronavirus, the first case reported from the state.

The man with coronavirus-like symptoms was admitted to a hospital in Assam's Guwahati, where he tested positive for COVID-19, an official said.

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also tweeted that a private hospital in Dimapur referred a patient to the Guwahati Medical College Hospital after he was found with symptoms of COVID-19.

He has tested positive and is undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, the Nagaland government has sealed various locations in Dimapur, including the patient's residential area and the hospital where he was initially admitted, the official said.