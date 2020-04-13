STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 patient dies in Indore; city toll rises to 33

The 42-year-old man died of coronavirus on Sunday evening while undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Published: 13th April 2020 03:36 PM

coronavirus

For representational images. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

INDORE: A 42-year old man succumbed to coronavirus in Indore, taking the toll in the Madhya Pradesh city to 33, an official said on Monday.

Indore, the state's industrial hub, has been one of the worst affected by coronavirus in the country.

The 42-year-old man died of coronavirus on Sunday evening while undergoing treatment at a private hospital, Chief Medical and Health Officer Praveen Jadia told reporters.

Besides, 22 new COVID-19 cases were found in the city on Monday, taking the total number of such cases here to 328.

So far, 33 people, or about 10 per cent of the total patients, have died of the viral disease in Indore.

Since last some days, the COVID-19 death rate in the city has been higher than that at the national level.

Till now, 35 people from the city have been discharged after recovery.

Jadia said samples of 1,142 people from Indore have been sent to Delhi for coronavirus testing.

"We estimate that many of these people could be infected with coranavirus because most of them are relatives of other COVID-19 patients," he said.

Two more hospitals in Indore have been identified to treat coronavirus patients in view of the increasing number of cases in the city, the official said.

After detection of coronavirus cases, intensive survey has been done in the sealed local areas during last several days and so far about 16,000 people have been screened.

Curfew was imposed in urban limits on March 25 after the first few cases were found in the city.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
