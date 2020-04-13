COVID-19: Two more positive cases in Assam, total cases cross 30

By IANS

KOHIMA: With two more coronavirus positive cases reported in Assam on Monday, the total number of such cases in the northeast reached 37, including Assam's 31 cases, Assam Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Sarma tweeted: "Another person from Dhubri (western Assam), connected with the Tablighi Jamaat meet at Nizamuddin Markaz (in Delhi), has been found coronavirus positive. The total number of such patients in Assam now stands at 30 (after one death)."

In another tweet he said: "A private hospital in Dimapur (Nagaland) referred a patient to the GMCH (Guwahati Medical College and Hospital). He has tested positive and is undergoing treatment at the GMCH."

Health Department officials in Guwahati said that the man from Nagaland had travelled from Kolkata to Dimapur on March 23 and when he developed symptoms of nCoV, he was shifted to GMCH on April 5.

In Manipur, a 23-year-old woman, who had returned from the United Kingdom last month and become the first positive case in the northeastern region, has now been declared negative and discharged from the hospital on Sunday.

Of the total 37 positive cases -- Assam (31), Manipur (2), Tripura (2), Mizoram (1) and Arunachal Pradesh (1) -- 30 took part in the Jamaat meet in Delhi last month.

According to the Assam Health and Family Welfare Minister, the state reported its first death due to coronavirus on Friday (April 10). Five samples of state's 30 positive cases have since tested negative.

The first corona death in Assam, also the first in the northeastern region, was in Hailakandi district.