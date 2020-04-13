STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Excise department suspends liquor licenses of 14 lessees in Puducherry for operating during lockdown

Being a tourist place and a tipplers paradise , a  good majority of the MLAs, Ex-MLAs and political persons are running liquor shops and bars in Puducherry.

People stand in queue in front of the Beverages outlet to buy liquor fearing the close down in the wake of coronavirus spreading, in Kozhikode

For representational purpose. (Photo| Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDRECHERRY: Liquor business has been one of the most lucrative trade in Puducherry, a tourist town , but now several of those in business are in trouble for clandestine sale of liquor during the Lock down period .

On the orders of Lt Governor Kiran Bedi, 14 liquor licenses has been suspended by the Excise department for illegal sale of liquor during the lock down period . Among the 14 are Ex-MLA G Nehru of AINRC, whose license has been suspended .

Acting on a complaint from AIADMK MLA A Anbazhagan that liquor was being illegally sold by IMFL bar owners , Lt Governor gave directions to Secretary Excise Shurbir Singh to take action .

Anbazhagan in his complaint had stated that out of 500 licensees , 400 of them have sold 90 percent of their stock post lockdown. He alleged that police officials had been colluding with bar owners  and responsibility should be fixed on Station House Officers and supervisory police officers . The Excise department should immediately take action and cancel the licenses after verifying the stock position.

Secretary Excise directed the Excise department to  analyse the illegal sale during lock down by analyzing the stick position of the distillery, wholesale godowns , bars and retail shops, keeping in view the stock position on March 24.

He also said that immediate action should be taken on the  report forwarded by Senior Superintendent of Police against  the liquor licensees found tobe involved in the sale of liquor in the lockdown period and suspend their licenses  indefinitely and register police case under Indian Penal Code and Disaster Management Act . She also directed the Excise department to transfer personnel serving in Puducherry Distilleries for more than a year .

Following this the licenses of IMFL lessees running bars or shops at places like Manavely, Soriyankuppam,  Karuvadikuppam, Kuruvinatham, Kumarapalayam, Lawspet, Thirukanur  , Sithankudi, Kumarapalayam , Karayambuthur, Maducarai, Reddiayarpalayam and Anna Nagar have been suspended by Excise department .

The Lt Governor said that this is the first lot, more would follow as inquiries are going on.

Liquor Puducherry Coronavirus COVID19
